BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over remarks on COEMPT Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday launched a strong attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning COEMPT Edutech Pvt. Ltd. BJP national information wing in-charge Amit Malviya, in a detailed post, hit back at Rahul Gandhi.

He stated, "Rahul Gandhi has once again chosen propaganda over facts. Before making sensational allegations and attempting to mislead the country, he should first verify basic facts instead of indulging in his habitual politics of misinformation."

Further targeting Rahul Gandhi, Malviya alleged, "Rahul Gandhi is now trying to portray COEMPT Edutech Pvt. Ltd. as a ‘controversial’ company and questioning why contracts were awarded to it. But if the company is truly as tainted as he claims today, why have universities and institutions in Congress ruled states repeatedly engaged the same company for multiple projects?"

He added that documentary evidence allegedly establishes COEMPT’s work with institutions under Congress governments, including Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana (agreement dated September 2024); Bengaluru City University, Karnataka (agreement dated November 2025); Adikavi Sri Maharshi Valmiki University, Raichur, Karnataka (agreement dated March 2024); and Karnataka University, Dharwad.