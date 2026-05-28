CUET-UG revised exam dates announced for postponed May 28 papers; admit cards released

NEW DELHI: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam dates of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 that were rescheduled from May 28 on account of Bakrid (Eid ul Azha). The examination will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

A total of 15,68,866 candidates have registered for the exam held across India and abroad.

NTA in an official statement said that admit cards have been made available for candidates who will take up May 31 exam. It can be downloaded from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

"The admit cards for the exams scheduled on June 6 and 7 will be released soon," NTA said.

CUET scores are accepted by more than 250 universities for admission to undergraduate programmes, including 49 Central universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. The list also includes 36 state universities, 129 private universities, government institutions and deemed-to-be universities.