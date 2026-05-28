Dharmendra Pradhan assures quick resolution of CBSE Class 12 evaluation, portal issues amid row

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday assured that all genuine concerns raised by outgoing CBSE Class 12 students and their parents would be addressed effectively and expeditiously.

The assurance came during a high-level review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi to discuss issues related to evaluation and post-result processes that have sparked controversy. Lakhs of students claimed they received lower marks than expected, while around four lakh students have so far opted to access their scanned answer sheets, totalling nearly 11 lakh copies.

CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti and School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar were among those present at the meeting.

According to an official release, Pradhan directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that students’ issues are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

“He reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously,” the release said.

Reaffirming that students’ interests remain the government’s foremost priority, Pradhan warned that strict action would be taken against any lapses and said negligence, whether within or outside the system, would not be tolerated.

The minister reviewed the progress of post-result services with a focus on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient.