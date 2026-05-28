Dharmendra Pradhan chairs CBSE review meeting on Class 12 evaluation, post-result process

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in Delhi to evaluate the progress of Class 12 answer-sheet assessment and post-result preparations.

The meeting comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing intense scrutiny over its On Screen Marking System (OSM).

The meeting, held at the Board's headquarters in Dwarka, was attended by School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh, directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, and senior officials from the Education Ministry, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, public sector banks and CBSE.

"In the meeting, the progress of the CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed," the Board said on X.