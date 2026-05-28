Guwahati Diary | Dholes return to Kaziranga landscape

Efforts to protect and expand forest cover in Assam are bearing fruit. The endangered dholes (Asiatic wild dogs) have returned to the rhino-fame Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the dholes, a highly efficient predator, once roamed freely across Assam’s forests. “Through consistent efforts to protect and expand forest cover, strengthen habitat connectivity and clear encroached lands, we are creating conditions where wildlife can thrive again. From a lone camera trap image in 2022 to direct sightings and now confirmation of a pack in 2026, this is a powerful story of revival,” Sarma said.

AASU’s financial aid for UPSC aspirants

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will extend one-time financial assistance of `50,000 each to 25 candidates from the state who would clear the UPSC CSE prelims examination. In a video message, AASU president, Utpal Sarma, said the assistance under the union’s “Pratyasha” initiative launched last year would be offered to help candidates undergo coaching, purchase test series and attend mock interview sessions. “This is AASU’s dream project and a resolute effort fuelled by hope. The student organisation will keep encouraging the UPSC aspirants so that a good number of them can crack the exams,” Sarma further stated.