Heatwave to ease in Northwest India as IMD forecasts temperature dip, storms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a change in weather conditions across northwest India, with heatwave conditions expected to ease over the next three days due to the influence of western disturbances and easterly winds. The agency has also warned of thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in several regions.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures that have been hovering around 45°C or higher are likely to fall sharply between May 28 and May 30, offering relief to several northern and central states.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said northwest India has been witnessing persistently high temperatures. “If we look at northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a western disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains,” he said.

He added that temperatures are expected to drop significantly in the coming days. “Consequently, a fall in maximum temperatures of 5–8°C, and in some isolated pockets up to 10°C, is anticipated between May 28 and May 30. As a result, significant relief is expected from the prevailing heatwave conditions across regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” Srivastava said.