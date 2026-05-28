India, China hold ‘constructive’ talks on LAC, link border peace to normalising ties

India and China held “constructive” and “forward looking” talks on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, with both sides noting that maintaining border peace and tranquillity had enabled progress in the normalisation of overall relations.

The discussions took place during a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) in Beijing on Wednesday.

“The discussions were constructive and forward looking,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a day after the talks.

According to the MEA, the two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and expressed satisfaction over recent developments.

“The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalization of bilateral relations,” the ministry said.