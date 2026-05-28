India, China signal cautious normalisation as LAC peace holds steady in border review talks

NEW DELHI: India and China have reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and expressed satisfaction over the continued maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, signalling cautious but steady progress towards the normalisation of bilateral ties.
The 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on Wednesday, with both sides describing the discussions as constructive and forward looking.
The mechanism has played a central role in managing tensions since clashes erupted along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in 2020.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides “reviewed the situation in the border areas” and “expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity”, which had enabled “gradual normalisation of bilateral relations”.
The Chinese foreign ministry similarly said the border areas had maintained “lasting peace and tranquillity”, adding that discussions were held in a “practical and friendly atmosphere”.
The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, while the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of China’s foreign ministry.
The two countries discussed issues related to “delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross border cooperation”, while also agreeing to work jointly on “substantive preparation” for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, to be held in China.
India also stressed the need for an “early meeting” of the expert level mechanism on trans border rivers, reflecting broader efforts to stabilise engagement beyond the border dispute.
The WMCC meeting comes as New Delhi and Beijing continue efforts to rebuild ties after the 2020 Ladakh crisis pushed relations to their lowest point since the 1962 war.
Following an October 2024 understanding on disengagement from remaining friction points, both countries have resumed high level diplomatic contacts and intensified discussions on restoring broader bilateral engagement.