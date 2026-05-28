India’s heritage is an amalgamation of faiths, history cannot be erased: Shekhawat

Acknowledging India’s cultural diversity, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Indian civilisation is a composite of multiple faiths and traditions, adding that no chapter of history, regardless of its nature, can be erased.

His remarks, during an exclusive interview with PTI Videos on Wednesday, come in the backdrop of various right-wing outfits emphasising "Hindu civilisational identity" before Islamic rule began in roughly the 12th century.

"Heritage means heritage for us, and that is equally valuable," Shekhawat said, pointing to India’s vast array of historical monuments — from the 8th-century Kailasa temples at Ellora and the 10th-century Khajuraho temples to later Islamic architectural landmarks such as the Taj Mahal. The Union culture and tourism minister said both traditions are of “equal importance” to India’s civilisation.

"The history of civilisation of India is a history of continuity, of more than 10,000 years of continuity. Pages of that history, no matter what their colour, cannot be removed. They are part of our history. It is as important a heritage for us as any Vedic-era heritage is... as the major legacy sites of Rakhigarhi or Sanauli are," he said.

Asked how he feels as culture and tourism minister when he sees conflicts between Hindus and Muslims in many parts of the country over sites that can be tourist wonders, Shekhawat said it would be inappropriate to comment since many of them are in legal pendency.

"But ultimately we will have to accept this fact that the things which were changed on the basis of the power of sword, and if it is proved, then it is not only expected from Hindus but it is also expected from other communities that they should also look back at it, understand its importance and its faith, and take a decision," he said.