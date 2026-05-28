India’s heritage is an amalgamation of faiths, history cannot be erased: Shekhawat

Acknowledging India’s cultural diversity, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Indian civilisation is a composite of multiple faiths and traditions, adding that no chapter of history, regardless of its nature, can be erased.
His remarks, during an exclusive interview with PTI Videos on Wednesday, come in the backdrop of various right-wing outfits emphasising "Hindu civilisational identity" before Islamic rule began in roughly the 12th century.
"Heritage means heritage for us, and that is equally valuable," Shekhawat said, pointing to India’s vast array of historical monuments — from the 8th-century Kailasa temples at Ellora and the 10th-century Khajuraho temples to later Islamic architectural landmarks such as the Taj Mahal. The Union culture and tourism minister said both traditions are of “equal importance” to India’s civilisation.
"The history of civilisation of India is a history of continuity, of more than 10,000 years of continuity. Pages of that history, no matter what their colour, cannot be removed. They are part of our history. It is as important a heritage for us as any Vedic-era heritage is... as the major legacy sites of Rakhigarhi or Sanauli are," he said.
Asked how he feels as culture and tourism minister when he sees conflicts between Hindus and Muslims in many parts of the country over sites that can be tourist wonders, Shekhawat said it would be inappropriate to comment since many of them are in legal pendency.
"But ultimately we will have to accept this fact that the things which were changed on the basis of the power of sword, and if it is proved, then it is not only expected from Hindus but it is also expected from other communities that they should also look back at it, understand its importance and its faith, and take a decision," he said.
The minister also dismissed proposals to convert disputed religious sites into tourist attractions accessible to people from all communities.
"Can you make the structure that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple a tourist site? You and I, all know about the kind of structure that stands near the Janmabhoomi, near the Mathura temple, the entire country knows about it, both sides know why it was built, when it was built, and under what circumstances. Can it be made a tourist site?" he asked.
Notwithstanding these disputes, Shekhawat batted for preserving the plurality of India's cultural identity.
"India has an identity. India's identity is its diversity, its inclusivity. India's identity is its cultural identity. It is the amalgamation of different cultures, different faiths, different beliefs, different cultural practices, different types of nature, different types of culture; only then is it one India," he asserted.
The ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is located on the banks of river Ganga. The neighbouring Gyanvapi Mosque structure has been a source of contention between the Hindu and Muslims. The Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been another source of contention between the two communities. A section of Hindus claim that the Mughal-era mosque was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
(With inputs from PTI)