Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss war, peace push amid shifting battlefield dynamics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday held talks on the Russia-Ukraine war, evolving battlefield dynamics and efforts to secure a “comprehensive and lasting peace”, amid Kyiv’s push for greater global backing.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, the Gymnich Forum in Cyprus.

Calling it a “useful meeting”, Jaishankar said the two sides “exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict” and reviewed bilateral cooperation.

Sybiha described the interaction as “meaningful”, saying the conversation centred on Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and recent developments on the battlefield, “in particular, Ukraine’s growing initiative”.