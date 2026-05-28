Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss war, peace push amid shifting battlefield dynamics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday held talks on the Russia-Ukraine war, evolving battlefield dynamics and efforts to secure a “comprehensive and lasting peace”, amid Kyiv’s push for greater global backing.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, the Gymnich Forum in Cyprus.
Calling it a “useful meeting”, Jaishankar said the two sides “exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict” and reviewed bilateral cooperation.
Sybiha described the interaction as “meaningful”, saying the conversation centred on Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and recent developments on the battlefield, “in particular, Ukraine’s growing initiative”.
Referring to Russia’s intensified attacks, including a recent large-scale strike on Kyiv, the Ukrainian minister said Moscow’s attempts “to intimidate our people through terror” had failed to weaken Ukraine’s resolve.
“Our message is clear, we want to end this war and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace,” Sybiha said, adding that he and Jaishankar discussed diplomatic efforts and the need for wider international involvement.
“As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India’s strong voice and input,” he said.
The two ministers also discussed ways to deepen bilateral engagement and agreed to remain in regular contact on issues of shared interest.
India has maintained a calibrated position on the conflict, repeatedly calling for dialogue and diplomacy while sustaining ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently maintained that “this is not an era of war” and expressed support for peace initiatives.
Separately, Jaishankar met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia. He also held talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on India-EU cooperation and regional developments.
Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus earlier in the day to attend the Gymnich meeting, an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers that focuses on pressing geopolitical, security and strategic issues confronting Europe and the wider region.
“Arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers - Gymnich,” Jaishankar said in a social media post, thanking Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos for the invitation.
(With inputs from PTI)