Jharkhand Police arrest PLFI chief Amrit Horo carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty in Ranchi operation

RANCHI: Following an extensive crackdown on Maoists in Jharkhand, police have intensified operations against splinter outfits and arrested People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) chief Amrit Horo, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

After the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope by the NIA and the subsequent encounter killing of Martin Kerketta in Gumla, Amrit Horo had assumed leadership of the outfit. In recent months, he had allegedly been involved in demanding levy (extortion money) after carrying out criminal activities across several districts, including Ranchi and Khunti.

According to police, a special Ranchi Police team arrested Horo after receiving local intelligence inputs and conducting prolonged surveillance following reports that he had attended a marriage ceremony at his native place in Lapung.

Based on the information, a special team comprising the Quick Response Team (QRT) and other police personnel was formed. The area was cordoned off and Horo was arrested in a late-night planned operation.

Police said Horo had frequently changed hideouts to evade arrest and remained active in the bordering areas of Ranchi and Khunti. He has now been taken to a secret location for interrogation to gather information about his network, accomplices and the activities of the organisation. Khunti Police is also expected to question him.