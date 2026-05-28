J&K police nab Uttarakhand woman in multi-million money laundering nexus with Pakistan

HARIDWAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a young woman from Uttarakhand accused of suspected multi million money laundering network with Pakistan.

The accused has been identified as Sonam, a resident of Asafnagar village in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The probe reached Asafnagar earlier this week after the arrest of a suspect in Lakhanpur, Jammu and Kashmir. Based on the information given by the suspect, J&K Police coordinated with local officials and carried out a raid in the area. However, no cash was seized during the initial raid, officials said.

Once identified, Sonam was subjected to extensive questioning before police secured a transit remand to transport her to Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.

Confirming the arrest, SHO Kamal Mohan Bhandari of Piran Kaliyar police station stated that the operation was executed with minimal local involvement, as the primary case is registered under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "We provided the necessary logistical support to the J&K team as the matter pertains to an existing case registered there," Bhandari said.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain tight-lipped about the specific nature of the transactions, pending further developments in the ongoing inter-state inquiry.