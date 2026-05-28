MHA cyber wing warns online shoppers against fake websites, payment link scams

NEW DELHI: With online shopping witnessing explosive growth across the country, cyber fraudsters are increasingly exploiting unsuspecting consumers through fake websites, bogus advertisements and fraudulent payment links.

Alarmed by the sharp rise in complaints, the cyber wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a nationwide advisory outlining a set of dos and don’ts for online shoppers.

Officials said the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms and the lure of massive discounts have created fresh opportunities for cybercriminals, who are now using sophisticated tactics to target buyers.

“Cyber fraudsters are no longer confined to making deceptive phone calls. They are now taking control of people’s bank accounts through fake websites, misleading social media advertisements, bogus delivery agents, refund scams and screen-sharing applications,” a source said.

According to sources, cybercriminals are designing fake websites that closely resemble legitimate e-commerce platforms. These sites often advertise expensive electronic gadgets and branded products at unbelievably low prices to attract customers. Once payment is made, either the product is never delivered or buyers receive empty boxes. In several cases, the fraudulent websites disappear completely within days.

Authorities have also flagged the growing misuse of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, where advertisements claiming “90% Discount”, “Stock Clearance Sale” or “Government Auction” are frequently used to lure users. Clicking on such advertisements often redirects consumers to fraudulent portals designed to steal financial information.