MHA: Demographic shifts hitting cities, industrial corridors, tribal belts

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification forming a high-level committee to examine demographic changes in India linked to illegal immigration and other unusual factors. The ministry said the impact of such changes is no longer limited to border districts and has now spread to urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal areas, and other socially and economically sensitive regions across the country.

The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar. It was announced earlier by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the panel would study demographic changes caused by “illegal immigration and other unnatural causes”.

Based in New Delhi, the committee will include the Census Commissioner, retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Dr Shamika Ravi. The joint secretary in the foreigners’ division of the MHA will serve as the member secretary. The panel has been asked to submit its report within one year.

According to the notification, demographic changes have been noticed in some parts of the country that cannot be explained by normal fertility or mortality trends. The ministry said these changes are linked to factors such as illegal immigration, irregular population movement, and administrative laxity. The notification stated,

“Although these changes are most visibly concentrated in the border districts, their impact has extended beyond those areas, now affecting urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions and other socially and economically sensitive areas, thereby severely impacting public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution, and social cohesion.”