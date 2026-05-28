Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing to visit India for talks on trade, defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing will begin a five-day visit to India on Saturday for high-level discussions on trade, connectivity and defence cooperation, marking the first such outreach from Nay Pyi Taw since Myanmar’s recent parliamentary elections.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, with the discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence, trade, infrastructure and regional connectivity.

The visit is being seen as strategically significant for India, as Myanmar is the only ASEAN country that shares a land border with India.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the visit is expected to “further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries”.

“President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries,” the ministry said.

Hlaing was expected to visit India for the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, though the summit has since been deferred. Despite the postponement, both sides decided to retain the bilateral visit, underlining the importance attached to the relationship.