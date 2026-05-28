New national body formed to boost coordination for urban projects

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has set up the National Council for Public Works (NCPW), a central coordinating body to bring together technical agencies such as CPWD and Metro Corporations for seamless information exchange, aiming at smoother implementation of projects and quality work.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister is the chief patron of the newly formed council, while the MoHUA secretary will serve as the chairman of the body.

According to an official note —issued in March—the platform will act as a common shared service for the whole sector with technical contributions coming from all levels, including industry and academia. The officials said that the objective and purpose of the national agency is integration, coordination, and capacity building.

On Tuesday, the council held its first meeting in which the secretary, MoHUA, explained the purpose of the council to the stakeholders.

The minister of state for housing and urban affairs has been designated as patron with the representatives of central and state agencies, experts, and other institutions as members. The president will be elected from among the members on rotation. The DG of CPWD will be the member secretary.