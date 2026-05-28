'No double standards on terrorism': NSA Doval in key Moscow security meet; reviews energy, defence ties

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday issued a strong call for a unified global response to terrorism, warning against “double standards” in dealing with terror networks and their sponsors, while addressing the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

Speaking at the high-level gathering hosted by Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council and a former defence minister, Doval said nations must make clear choices in confronting terrorism.

“Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action,” he said, in remarks seen as reflecting India’s long-standing concerns over cross-border terrorism and state-backed extremist infrastructure.

The forum focused on “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the Context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World,” bringing together senior security officials from several countries amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing instability across regions.

Doval stressed that there “cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism,” and pointed out that selective approaches weaken global security frameworks and embolden extremist groups.

His comments come at a time when international debates continue over state support to militant organisations and the effectiveness of existing counter-terror mechanisms. The NSA also highlighted the need for urgent reforms in global institutions created after the Second World War, arguing that present-day security challenges require a more representative international architecture.

According to an official release, Doval said reforms “must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South,” signalling India’s push for a larger role in global governance structures. Addressing instability in West Asia, Doval stressed the strategic importance of safeguarding global trade routes.