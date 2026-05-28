Pallas’s Gull, a rare migratory bird, spotted in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti district

CHANDIGARH: Pallas's Gull, also known as the great black-headed gull, a rare migratory bird, has been sighted and documented for the first time.

The first confirmed record of Pallas’s Gull (Ichthyaetus ichthyaetus) from the Spiti Valley was documented at Chandratal Lake, a Ramsar wetland, during a field visit.

Chandratal Lake is among the highest wetlands supporting migratory birds in the Lahaul and Spiti district and this record demonstrates that Trans-Himalayan wetlands act as crucial stopover or exploratory habitats for large migratory species.

This significant observation has now been published in the Journal of the Bombay Natural History Society (JBNHS) as a miscellaneous note, ensuring a credible addition to India’s avifaunal records.

"The bird was observed on August 31, 2025, at an altitude of approximately 4,298 meters, making it one of the highest altitude records of the species in India. Peer review by scientific experts has verified and confirmed the record for publication recently. The nearest previous records were from Ladakh, making this observation geographically important for Himachal Pradesh,’’ said Goldy Chabra, DFO Lahaul and Spiti.

He said that the presence of such a species suggests ecological linkage between Central Asian flyways and Himalayan wetlands and reinforces the importance of Spiti as part of broader migratory bird networks.