Rare Himalayan brown bear spotted on camera in Chamba's Gamgul sanctuary

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, a rare Himalayan Brown Bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus) has been captured on camera inside the Gamgul Siyabehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh.

This bear is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, with habitat degradation, climate change and shrinking alpine ecosystems posing major threats to its survival.

Thus, now it is being planned to conduct detailed studies in collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India, and also drones will be used to track the movement of the female bear and cub.

This rare footage of a female brown bear and its cub was recorded during annual wildlife surveys conducted this month by the Forest Department in the sanctuary’s remote high-altitude forests.

The breakthrough came after months of monitoring through trail cameras installed across the rugged terrain.

Initially, on July 28 last year, a suspected male brown bear was first captured on a trail camera, but the image was inconclusive. Then, this year on May 13, another trail camera captured a clearer image of a male brown bear.

Thus, monitoring was intensified, and on May 20 a female bear and cub were photographed, said sources.

Chamba Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Kuldeep Singh Jamwal said that it was last year in July that the Himalayan Brown bear was captured on camera but the image was inconclusive.