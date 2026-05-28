Rudraprayag police crack down on fake pilgrimage booking networks amid Kedarnath yatra surge

DEHRADUN: As the Char Dham Yatra crossed the 25-lakh pilgrim milestone, with Kedarnath alone receiving a record 10 lakh devotees, Rudraprayag Police have intensified action against a surge of cyber fraud networks exploiting demand for helicopter tickets to the Himalayan shrine.

Capitalising on the overwhelming demand, cybercriminals have been operating sophisticated booking scams targeting pilgrims. In response, Rudraprayag Police have deployed a specialised “Cyber Combat Force” to dismantle these networks.

The task force has launched a large-scale digital sanitation drive, identifying and disabling 347 fake Facebook pages, 19 Instagram accounts, 30 fraudulent websites, and 189 WhatsApp or mobile numbers linked to illegal booking schemes.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeharika Tomar told TNIE, "We have received 48 complaints regarding helicopter booking scams. To sever the financial lifelines of these criminal syndicates, we have placed legal holds on 118 bank accounts used to route illicit transactions."