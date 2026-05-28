Weeks after Bengal win, BJP chief Nitin Nabin launches ‘Mission 2027’ from Uttarakhand

It is often said that the BJP’s election machinery never hibernates once polls conclude in any state. Barely weeks after securing a decisive victory in the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal and retaining power in Assam and Goa, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has already set in motion what appears to be a meticulously planned strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Launching the campaign trail from BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Thursday, Nabin began a three-day visit to the hill state with a broader mission of securing victories not only in Uttarakhand but also in six other states, including politically significant Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

According to party sources, the BJP chief is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with party leaders and grassroots workers during his stay in Uttarakhand. He is also expected to seek detailed feedback on the party’s organisational preparedness and election strategy in the state.

Nabin will additionally meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and interact with ministers to assess the government’s performance and electoral prospects.

Party insiders said the Uttarakhand visit marks the beginning of an extensive nationwide outreach programme by the BJP president.