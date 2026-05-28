Weeks after Bengal win, BJP chief Nitin Nabin launches ‘Mission 2027’ from Uttarakhand

It is often said that the BJP’s election machinery never hibernates once polls conclude in any state. Barely weeks after securing a decisive victory in the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal and retaining power in Assam and Goa, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has already set in motion what appears to be a meticulously planned strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Launching the campaign trail from BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Thursday, Nabin began a three-day visit to the hill state with a broader mission of securing victories not only in Uttarakhand but also in six other states, including politically significant Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
According to party sources, the BJP chief is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with party leaders and grassroots workers during his stay in Uttarakhand. He is also expected to seek detailed feedback on the party’s organisational preparedness and election strategy in the state.
Nabin will additionally meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and interact with ministers to assess the government’s performance and electoral prospects.
Party insiders said the Uttarakhand visit marks the beginning of an extensive nationwide outreach programme by the BJP president.
“He will tour every state where Assembly elections are due in 2027. In each state, he is likely to spend nearly three days, meeting party workers, legislators, ministers and senior leaders to gather feedback and fine-tune the BJP’s poll strategy,” a senior party functionary said.
Significantly, Nabin’s engagements will not be limited to organisational meetings alone. He is expected to hold separate interactions with ministers, MLAs and senior office-bearers in BJP-ruled states to assess governance issues, electoral preparedness and local political dynamics.
The BJP leadership is keen on collecting grassroots-level inputs and suggestions as part of a wider effort to consolidate the party’s position ahead of the 2027 electoral battles.
States scheduled to go to the polls in 2027 include Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Among these, Punjab is widely regarded as the most challenging terrain for the BJP. Political sources said the party has already begun laying the groundwork for a long-term strategy in the border state.
Notably, Nabin embarked on his “Mission Elections 2027” immediately after appointing new BJP state presidents in four states, including Punjab - a move seen within party circles as part of a broader and carefully calibrated electoral blueprint for the next round of Assembly polls.