AAP sweeps Punjab civic polls; wins big across municipal corporations, councils

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party registered a sweeping victory in the Punjab civic body elections on Friday, significantly reshaping the state’s urban political landscape ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Out of the eight municipal corporations where results were declared or counting was underway, AAP secured clear victories in four. The party won 36 of 50 wards in Barnala, 30 of 50 in Batala, 30 of 50 in Moga and 26 of 50 in Mohali, where counting was still underway at the time of filing this report.

In the Nagar Panchayat elections, AAP won 105 out of 246 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal came second with 66 wards, followed by Independents with 48. The Indian National Congress won 26 wards, while the Bahujan Samaj Party managed one seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to open its account.

In the 75 municipal councils, results for 1,272 out of 1,331 wards across 59 councils had been declared. AAP won 630 wards, followed by Congress with 263, Independents with 177, SAD with 100, BJP with 97 and BSP with five.

Congress managed a notable win in Kapurthala municipal corporation, securing 31 seats against AAP’s 11. In Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, Congress won seven wards, while AAP and Independents secured three wards each. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi represented the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly segment earlier.

The BJP secured a majority in Abohar by winning 27 out of 50 seats. In Pathankot, however, no party crossed the majority mark, with BJP emerging as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by Congress with 16, AAP with 10 and one Independent.

In Bathinda too, no party had secured a majority at the time of filing. AAP was leading as the single largest party with 23 seats out of 50, while results for 15 wards were still awaited.

AAP also dominated in Gidderbaha Municipal Council, winning 17 out of 19 wards, while Congress managed only two seats. Gidderbaha is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.