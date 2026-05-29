Bengal truck driver killed, cop injured in Manipur ambush

GUWAHATI: A truck driver from West Bengal was killed on the spot and a police constable injured in an ambush by suspected militants in violence-hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday morning.

“Unknown armed miscreants ambushed a goods vehicle proceeding towards Ukhrul, along National Highway 202 between Leingangching and TM Kasom under Litan police station in Ukhrul district. The security forces retaliated. Reportedly, one driver sustained bullet injuries and succumbed. One police constable was injured,” a government official said.

Officials identified the driver as Nitish Das (65) from the Hooghly district of West Bengal. He was ferrying rice for the Food Corporation of India when the attack was perpetrated.

The injured police constable was identified as Disingam Maringmei (34), a Naga, from Sangaiprou in Imphal West district. He sustained bullet injuries to his knee.

The incident occurred at around 11 am when personnel of the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Manipur Police were escorting trucks en route to Ukhrul from the state capital of Imphal.