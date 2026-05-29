Chhattisgarh HC seeks state response on compensation plea over fatal stray dog attack

RAIPUR: Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s stringent stance on stray dog management, a serious matter has come before the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur.
A grieving father, Dheeraj Pardhi, who lost his son to a fatal stray dog bite, has approached the High Court seeking ex gratia compensation from the state government. The petition has placed the state administration in a difficult position over the absence of specific rules or provisions for granting financial relief in such cases.
The matter was heard by a single-judge vacation bench of Justice N K Vyas. Representing the state government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) R K Gupta informed the court that existing state guidelines do not contain any provision for compensation in cases of death caused by dog bites.
The AAG explained that while the state government provides financial assistance in cases involving natural disasters, as well as attacks by snakes, scorpions and wild animals, incidents involving domestic or stray dogs are not covered under the current rules.
Taking note of the Supreme Court’s ongoing suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the stray dog menace and the guidelines issued to High Courts across the country, Justice Vyas treated the matter with seriousness. The High Court issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, directing the filing of a detailed response through an affidavit.
The court also asked the Chief Secretary to clarify under which existing rules or provisions relief could be granted to the petitioner, and to submit a comprehensive report on the state’s implementation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on stray dog management.
The petitioner has sought compensation of Rs 4 lakh.
Under existing state rules, District Collectors are authorised to sanction financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin only in specified cases of tragedy. These include natural disasters, drowning in rivers, ponds, dams or wells, snake bites, scorpion stings, bee attacks, boat accidents, fire incidents, LPG cylinder explosions, mine collapses, sunstroke, lightning strikes and falling trees during severe storms.
Although children are included within the definition of deceased persons eligible under these provisions, deaths caused by stray dog bites are not covered.
The High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for June 30, by which time the state government is expected to submit its response.