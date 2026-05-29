Chhattisgarh HC seeks state response on compensation plea over fatal stray dog attack

RAIPUR: Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s stringent stance on stray dog management, a serious matter has come before the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur.

A grieving father, Dheeraj Pardhi, who lost his son to a fatal stray dog bite, has approached the High Court seeking ex gratia compensation from the state government. The petition has placed the state administration in a difficult position over the absence of specific rules or provisions for granting financial relief in such cases.

The matter was heard by a single-judge vacation bench of Justice N K Vyas. Representing the state government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) R K Gupta informed the court that existing state guidelines do not contain any provision for compensation in cases of death caused by dog bites.