CISF sets up women's commando training centre, launches counter-drone programme

CHANDIGARH: The 10th Reserve Battalion based in Bengaluru has been designated as a dedicated Mahila Quick Reaction Team and Commando Training Centre to train women personnel for critical frontline security roles.
To counter low-altitude aerial threats effectively, the CISF has also rolled out a phased ‘Counter Drone Training Programme’ for its personnel in close collaboration with the Indian Army.
The CISF is running a dedicated drive to strengthen its airport Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). So far, 659 personnel from 49 Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) have successfully completed rigorous military grade ‘Battle Inoculation Training’. The force aims to cover QRT personnel across all 72 airports under its security umbrella by the end of 2026.
At present, the CISF has around 12,500 women personnel, accounting for nearly 7 to 8 per cent of its total strength.
A proposal for the creation of a CISF Aviation Security Academy (CASA) is currently under consideration with the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish specialised research and training in this domain.
Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Praveer Ranjan, chaired an Operational Review Meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the North Sector and Airport Sector of the CISF.
Senior officers and unit commanders from various units participated in the meeting, where detailed discussions were held on strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter agency coordination, and adopting advanced technologies for the protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations.
During the meeting, emphasis was laid on strengthening preparedness against emerging threats, including drone related challenges, anti sabotage measures, and disaster response capabilities.
The review assumes significance in view of evolving security challenges in border and strategically sensitive regions, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.
The meeting also reviewed joint training initiatives being undertaken with the Indian Army and other agencies in the areas of counter terrorism, quick reaction response, and disaster management.
These include CI/CT training, QRT specialised training, Battle Inoculation Training with the Army, and the Art of Living resilience programme aimed at improving mental resilience and stress management among personnel in operational zones.
CISF personnel have undergone specialised training programmes at various Army establishments and with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to strengthen tactical response and emergency handling capabilities.
In the aviation sector, the CISF reviewed the progress of key technological and operational upgrades across commercial airports under its protection.
Discussions focused on reinforcing perimeter security, upgrading surveillance networks, and adopting next generation screening tools to maintain world class aviation security standards.
Key technologies deployed across airports include Digi Yatra and Aadhaar validation, facilitating a seamless and paperless biometrics based passenger transit experience along with robust identity verification checks.
Full body scanners and CCTV video analytics for advanced non intrusive passenger screening, along with automated real time threat mapping and behavioural detection systems, have also been installed.
Centralised access control and perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) have been put in place to regulate and monitor staff movement within critical terminal zones and secure the outer boundaries of sensitive airport installations against unauthorised breaches.
Automated tray return systems (ATRS) and bomb detection and disposal systems (BDDS), aimed at enhancing carry on baggage screening efficiency and maintaining a high readiness posture for explosive detection and neutralisation, are also part of the modernisation process.