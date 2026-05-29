CISF sets up women's commando training centre, launches counter-drone programme

CHANDIGARH: The 10th Reserve Battalion based in Bengaluru has been designated as a dedicated Mahila Quick Reaction Team and Commando Training Centre to train women personnel for critical frontline security roles.

To counter low-altitude aerial threats effectively, the CISF has also rolled out a phased ‘Counter Drone Training Programme’ for its personnel in close collaboration with the Indian Army.

The CISF is running a dedicated drive to strengthen its airport Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). So far, 659 personnel from 49 Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) have successfully completed rigorous military grade ‘Battle Inoculation Training’. The force aims to cover QRT personnel across all 72 airports under its security umbrella by the end of 2026.

At present, the CISF has around 12,500 women personnel, accounting for nearly 7 to 8 per cent of its total strength.

A proposal for the creation of a CISF Aviation Security Academy (CASA) is currently under consideration with the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish specialised research and training in this domain.

Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Praveer Ranjan, chaired an Operational Review Meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the North Sector and Airport Sector of the CISF.

Senior officers and unit commanders from various units participated in the meeting, where detailed discussions were held on strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter agency coordination, and adopting advanced technologies for the protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on strengthening preparedness against emerging threats, including drone related challenges, anti sabotage measures, and disaster response capabilities.