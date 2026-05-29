Congress intensifies bid for Rajya Sabha seat as Jharkhand alliance weighs strategy to defeat BJP

RANCHI: In a renewed push to secure one Rajya Sabha seat for the Congress party, Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju, accompanied by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday and reiterated their claim for a seat.

During the meeting, they also conveyed the message of the Congress High Command to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is expected to consider the request, with a final discussion likely to take place within a day or two, they said. Meanwhile, JMM leaders continued to maintain that the party intends to contest both Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand this time.

Following a meeting that lasted nearly two hours, Congress leaders, while coming out of the Chief Minister’s residence, said that the entire session was highly positive and that both parties were aligned on one key objective, ensuring the defeat of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. They added that everything would be decided within a day or two.

“The Chief Minister has said that he will think about it and then will discuss with the High Command on the issue in a day or two. Only after which, we will get to know about it,” said K Raju.

“The only objective is to defeat the BJP and secure both seats to Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand,” he added.

Raju further added that the Congress High Command’s only objective is that both Rajya Sabha seats should go into the account of the Congress-JMM alliance.