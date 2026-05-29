Congress slams PM Modi over Israel stance, calls it ‘extreme moral cowardice’

The Congress on Friday slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s position on Israel, accusing him of showing “extreme moral cowardice” and alleging that his stance marked a “betrayal” of India’s values.

The criticism came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at a conference in the West Bank that Israel faced delegitimisation globally, “except in India”.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi had failed to condemn Israel’s actions in the region, including the reported assassination of Iran’s head of state and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Modi has stood out as Netanyahu's strongest supporter. Israel is embedded in the Modani conglomerate. He has been demonstrating extreme moral cowardice and his stance is a betrayal of all that India stands for. It is shameful and unacceptable to crores of Indians,” Ramesh alleged in his post.

Questioning Netanyahu’s reported remarks, Ramesh said the Israeli leader’s comments did not reflect India’s broader sentiment.

“It would have been more accurate to say that of Prime Minister Modi's ecosystem and not in India as a whole,” he said.