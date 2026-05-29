Cross-FIRs deepen crisis as tehsildars strike over alleged assault on official by BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An administrative crisis has escalated in Chhattisgarh after hundreds of tehsildars launched a collective symbolic strike on Friday over the alleged physical assault of a government official by a ruling BJP MLA and his supporters in Surguja district, around 320 km north of Raipur.

The row has developed into a political confrontation. Denying the allegations, Sitapur BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo said that he and his supporters would surrender to the police for arrest, challenging the administrative strike by stating, "This is not the Congress era, this is a government of good governance (Sushasan). There was no need to call for such a strike.”

The protesting tehsildars have demanded the arrest of MLA Toppo, who has remained defiant but said he is fully prepared to face legal scrutiny to prove his stand.

The incident took place at the Rajapur sub-tehsil office in the Mainpat area of Sitapur Assembly constituency. Nayab (deputy) tehsildar Tushar Manik said the tension began over procedural delays related to a ‘solvency certificate’ required for a prisoner’s parole formalities.

According to Manik, an elderly woman had earlier in the day arrived with incomplete documents, and he asked her to complete the paperwork.