Cross-FIRs deepen crisis as tehsildars strike over alleged assault on official by BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An administrative crisis has escalated in Chhattisgarh after hundreds of tehsildars launched a collective symbolic strike on Friday over the alleged physical assault of a government official by a ruling BJP MLA and his supporters in Surguja district, around 320 km north of Raipur.
The row has developed into a political confrontation. Denying the allegations, Sitapur BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo said that he and his supporters would surrender to the police for arrest, challenging the administrative strike by stating, "This is not the Congress era, this is a government of good governance (Sushasan). There was no need to call for such a strike.”
The protesting tehsildars have demanded the arrest of MLA Toppo, who has remained defiant but said he is fully prepared to face legal scrutiny to prove his stand.
The incident took place at the Rajapur sub-tehsil office in the Mainpat area of Sitapur Assembly constituency. Nayab (deputy) tehsildar Tushar Manik said the tension began over procedural delays related to a ‘solvency certificate’ required for a prisoner’s parole formalities.
According to Manik, an elderly woman had earlier in the day arrived with incomplete documents, and he asked her to complete the paperwork.
Later, Seema Dhanki, the cousin of MLA Toppo, allegedly reached the office and pressured the official to sign the documents. Manik claimed he refused to sign immediately as his administrative staff was absent, adding that he asked her to return the next day after proper verification.
Manik further alleged that the MLA’s personal assistant called him and asked him to meet the legislator. He then reached the specified location in Rajapur along with Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Fagesh Sinha.
"The MLA’s supporters attacked me and tore my clothes. The MLA then pulled me aside and assaulted me as well," Manik told reporters, showing his torn shirt. SDM Sinha later confirmed that an altercation had taken place.
In contrast, Seema Dhanki filed a counter-complaint alleging that the Nayab tehsildar behaved rudely and used casteist slurs against her tribal community when she repeatedly requested the certificate.
Following the cross-complaints, police registered two separate FIRs. The MLA and his aides were booked for rioting, obstructing a public servant, and causing hurt to deter duty.
Simultaneously, an FIR was lodged against Nayab tehsildar Tushar Manik under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, obscene acts, and insulting the modesty of a woman.
Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant said the administration has sought detailed reports from both sides and assured that police will proceed strictly according to law after a thorough investigation.