ED attaches Unitech properties worth Rs 634 crore in Noida, says Rs 7,794 crore diverted from homebuyers

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached properties worth Rs 634.12 crore linked to Unitech Limited in Noida after allegedly finding that the company’s promoters diverted Rs 7,794 crore out of Rs 16,075 crore collected from homebuyers, investors and financial institutions.

The federal agency stated that 76 FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police and the CBI against Unitech and its promoters for cheating, criminal conspiracy and alleged diversion of homebuyers’ funds.

The agency attached properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) connected to the Unitech Golf & Country Club (UGCC) project situated in Sectors 96, 97 and 98 in Noida.

The attached properties include leasehold rights over approximately 347.83 acres of land and equity shareholdings held through consortium and Special Purpose Company (SPC) structures involving Sungrace Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Uflex Group) and CIG Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. The present fair market value of the attachment in the UGCC project is Rs 8,115 crore.