Haridwar school teacher held for alleged Pakistan-linked money transfer racket

DEHRADUN: A private school teacher in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a cross-border financial racket linked to Pakistan, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sonam, was taken into custody following a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haridwar police. Investigators suspect she acted as a conduit for transferring illicit funds at the behest of handlers based in Pakistan.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed intelligence inputs gathered during the interrogation of a suspect arrested earlier in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the joint interrogation, the accused confessed that she had transferred approximately Rs 20 lakh into various bank accounts,” Bhullar said during a press briefing. “In return for these transactions, she received a commission of Rs 2 lakh.”

According to police, the investigation has uncovered a sophisticated network used to channel funds across multiple accounts.

Police said Sonam came into contact with a man identified as Rahul Khan, whose arrest in Kathua led investigators to her. During questioning, it was allegedly revealed that Sonam was introduced to a person named Umar through a friend and was later connected to Umar’s cousin, Haseen.

“These handlers provided her with multiple SIM cards, ATM cards and bank passbooks through courier parcels,” Bhullar said. “She would receive cash in these accounts and then distribute the money into 20 to 25 other accounts, likely to obscure the trail.”

The joint operation was carried out on Thursday, when Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by local police, raided Sonam’s residence in the Kaliyar police station area.