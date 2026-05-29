Haridwar tiger poaching case: Forest department seeks custody of accused to trace missing claws

DEHRADUN: The Forest Department in Uttarakhand has approached the court seeking custody of prime accused Aamir Hamza, also known as Miyan, to recover missing tiger claws in connection with the alleged poaching of two tigers in the Shyampur range of Haridwar.

The investigation relates to the killing of two two-year-old tigers, whose carcasses were found on May 18 and 19. Officials said the animals were allegedly targeted using poisoned bait, with investigators suspecting a planned method of killing involving a buffalo carcass laced with toxic chemicals.

While efforts to trace the missing claws continue, the Forest Department has made progress in the investigation, recovering an axe allegedly used to sever the tiger claws, along with the poisonous substance used to prepare the bait.

According to Swapnil Aniruddh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Haridwar, the poison was derived from common agricultural chemicals. "We have already recovered the axe and the poisonous substance used in the crime," said DFO Aniruddh. "Based on statements provided by the other arrested accomplices, we are confident that the claws are in the possession of Aamir Hamza."