Haridwar tiger poaching case: Forest department seeks custody of accused to trace missing claws

DEHRADUN: The Forest Department in Uttarakhand has approached the court seeking custody of prime accused Aamir Hamza, also known as Miyan, to recover missing tiger claws in connection with the alleged poaching of two tigers in the Shyampur range of Haridwar.
The investigation relates to the killing of two two-year-old tigers, whose carcasses were found on May 18 and 19. Officials said the animals were allegedly targeted using poisoned bait, with investigators suspecting a planned method of killing involving a buffalo carcass laced with toxic chemicals.
While efforts to trace the missing claws continue, the Forest Department has made progress in the investigation, recovering an axe allegedly used to sever the tiger claws, along with the poisonous substance used to prepare the bait.
According to Swapnil Aniruddh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Haridwar, the poison was derived from common agricultural chemicals. "We have already recovered the axe and the poisonous substance used in the crime," said DFO Aniruddh. "Based on statements provided by the other arrested accomplices, we are confident that the claws are in the possession of Aamir Hamza."
The incident prompted immediate intervention from the state government, with Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal conducting an on-site inspection and calling for a detailed investigation and strict action against those found responsible.
Following these directions, the department took administrative action, suspending Shyampur Range Officer Vinay Rathi, along with a forester and a forest guard, over alleged negligence.
"Aamir Hamza surrendered before the court recently," DFO Aniruddh added. "We have filed an application seeking his police remand. It is imperative that we secure his custody to ascertain the exact location of the claws and to uncover other potential leads that this investigation may yield."
Investigators believe the alleged modus operandi was calculated, with the gang poisoning a buffalo carcass. Once the tigers consumed the tainted meat and died, they allegedly proceeded to mutilate the animals.
As the Forest Department awaits the court’s decision on the remand application, officials remain hopeful that Hamza’s interrogation will help recover the missing claws and establish links to a possible wider wildlife trafficking network operating in the region.