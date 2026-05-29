IMD lowers monsoon rainfall prediction to 90%; expects more heatwave days in June

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its southwest monsoon prediction, lowering the expected seasonal rainfall to 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), down from its previous forecast of 92%. Consequently, the month of June is expected to experience below-normal rainfall alongside an increased number of heatwave days.

In its second-stage Long-Range Forecast of Southwest Monsoon rainfall for June to September 2026, the IMD indicated that the country's monsoon core zone, which consists of major parts of the mainland, will receive 90% of the LPA, with a potential model error of $\pm 4\%$.

Geographically, only East and Northeast India are expected to receive normal rainfall, falling in the range of 94% to 106% of the LPA. The rest of the country, including the South Peninsula and Central India, is anticipated to receive below 94% of the LPA, while the Northwest region is expected to receive below 92% of the LPA.