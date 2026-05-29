MHA warns job seekers against fake online interviews, AI-powered biometric scams

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a fresh cyber safety warning over a growing wave of fake online job interviews and AI-enabled biometric scams targeting job seekers across the country.

The alert was issued by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA, a day after authorities flagged similar concerns over rising e-commerce-related online frauds.

According to the advisory, cyber criminals are increasingly exploiting digital recruitment processes to steal sensitive personal and biometric data from unsuspecting candidates under the pretext of employment opportunities.

Officials said fraudsters are designing fake hiring procedures that closely resemble legitimate recruitment practices. These scams typically begin with convincing job offers and progress to online interviews, verification calls or digital on-boarding processes aimed at extracting confidential information.

The cyber wing has warned that online interviews - widely seen as a gateway to career opportunities - are now being weaponised by fraudsters to compromise identities and gain unauthorised access to sensitive systems.

The officials involved in cybercrime monitoring said the methods used by scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are specifically designed to trap innocent job seekers.

In several reported cases, candidates were allegedly asked to undergo video-based verification procedures involving facial recognition, eye scanning or other biometric checks. Investigators suspect such biometric inputs are later used to manipulate or gain unauthorised access to identity-linked systems, including altering mobile numbers associated with official identification documents.

Cyber experts said the misuse of artificial intelligence has further intensified the threat. “By leveraging AI-based image processing and data extraction techniques, fraudsters can replicate identity markers and misuse them for financial fraud or identity theft,” an official said, adding that the rapid expansion of digital hiring platforms has widened the scope for such cybercrime.

The advisory urged job seekers to remain alert throughout the recruitment process and identify potential red flags before sharing any personal information.

Authorities cautioned that unusual verification requests - especially those involving biometric data, identity documents, banking details or confidential personal information - should be treated with suspicion unless their purpose is clearly verified.