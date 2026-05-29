Naga body gives Manipur government a four-day ultimatum on six abducted persons

GUWAHATI: The All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), on Friday issued a four day “ultimatum” to the state government to ascertain the status of six Naga civilians, including two pastors, who were allegedly abducted by Kuki individuals.
The organisation warned that failure to ascertain their status within the stipulated time would compel the Nagas to boycott the government and appeal to all Naga legislators supporting the government to withdraw their support in the larger interest and security of the community.
The student body also demanded the arrest of all those involved in the recent killings of three Nagas, two in Ukhrul district and one in Noney district, as well as three Thadou church leaders in Kuki dominated Kangpokpi district.
ANSAM further demanded the immediate abrogation of the Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with various Kuki militant groups, alleging that the peace pact had become a licence to kill and abduct innocent civilians.
The organisation also criticised the state’s Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam for his “blatant lies” regarding the May 7 alleged cross border aggression by Kuki armed militants under the SoO agreement and Myanmar based People’s Defence Force members, who allegedly attacked some Naga villages near the international border in Kamjong district.
On May 13, three church leaders from the Thadou community were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district. Later that day, different groups allegedly abducted more than 38 Kuki and Naga individuals from various places.
Two days later, 14 Nagas and 14 Kukis were released by their captors. Naga organisations claimed that six more Nagas continued to remain in captivity of Kuki groups. Similarly, Kuki organisations said there was no trace of 14 more Kukis after they were allegedly abducted.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh confirmed the arrest of four persons suspected to be involved in the abduction of the six Nagas. He assured that the six would be traced soon.