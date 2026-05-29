Naga body gives Manipur government a four-day ultimatum on six abducted persons

GUWAHATI: The All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), on Friday issued a four day “ultimatum” to the state government to ascertain the status of six Naga civilians, including two pastors, who were allegedly abducted by Kuki individuals.

The organisation warned that failure to ascertain their status within the stipulated time would compel the Nagas to boycott the government and appeal to all Naga legislators supporting the government to withdraw their support in the larger interest and security of the community.

The student body also demanded the arrest of all those involved in the recent killings of three Nagas, two in Ukhrul district and one in Noney district, as well as three Thadou church leaders in Kuki dominated Kangpokpi district.

ANSAM further demanded the immediate abrogation of the Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with various Kuki militant groups, alleging that the peace pact had become a licence to kill and abduct innocent civilians.