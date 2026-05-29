NFHS-6 shows rise in institutional deliveries, sharp increase in C-section births across India

NEW DELHI: Institutional deliveries in India increased from 88.6 per cent in 2019-2021 to 90.6 per cent in 2023-24, moving closer towards universal coverage, as per the National Family Health Survey-6 released on Friday.

However, the country saw a sharp increase in the number of caesarean section (C-section) deliveries.

The NFHS-6 data showed that C-sec increased from 21.5% in 2019-21 to 27.2% in 2023-24, with urban areas recording the maximum increase. While deliveries through C-sec stood at 40.5% in urban areas, it was 22.8 % in rural areas.

The data also showed that C-sec - a surgical technique that involves making an incision in the mother's belly to deliver one or more infants - were seen more in private health facilities as compared to public.

Deliveries through C-sec in private health facilities stood at 54.1%, compared with 47.4%. In public health facilities, C-section deliveries also rose – from 14.3% to 16.9%.

Although the survey showed that women’s economic status has gone up, from being internet literate (from 33.3% to 64.3%), holding more bank accounts (78.6% to 89.0%), to having their own mobile phones (53.9% to 63.6%), the fairer sex continues to marry early as compared to men.

Women aged 20-24 years married before age 18 years saw just a marginal dip – from 23.3% to 20.1%, with rural areas seeing the majority of such marriages at 23.3%, as compared to urban areas at 11.4%.

Also, women aged 15-19 years who were already mothers or pregnant at the time of the survey did not see much change in their position, from 6.7% as compared to 6.8%. Here also such instances were more common in rural areas at 7.9% compared to 3.4% in urban areas.

The data showed a decline in women facing spousal violence, physical violence during pregnancy and sexual violence by young girls. Ever-married women aged 18-49 years who have ever experienced spousal violence dipped from 29.2% to 22.3%, with rural (24.4 %) women facing more violence compared to urban women (17.5%).