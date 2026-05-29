NGT issues notices over illegal commercial construction in Palamu Tiger Reserve’s eco-sensitive zone

RANCHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the State Government, the Divisional Commissioner of Palamu, the Field Director of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over unchecked commercial construction activities in Netarhat. Netarhat is an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) located within the buffer area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

According to a 2019 Gazette notification issued by the Government of India, the construction of new commercial hotels and resorts in Netarhat is strictly prohibited. The notification also bans the expansion of existing hotels and permits only local residents to construct houses for personal use. Despite these regulations, a large number of hotels have mushroomed in the region over the past five years, significantly altering the area from its intended status.

The issue was first published in The New Indian Express. Following the report, local environmental activists raised the matter, prompting authorities to issue notices on December 18, 2025, which temporarily put all construction activities on hold. However, construction work resumed after a brief period.