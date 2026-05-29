NGT issues notices over illegal commercial construction in Palamu Tiger Reserve’s eco-sensitive zone

RANCHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the State Government, the Divisional Commissioner of Palamu, the Field Director of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over unchecked commercial construction activities in Netarhat. Netarhat is an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) located within the buffer area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve.
According to a 2019 Gazette notification issued by the Government of India, the construction of new commercial hotels and resorts in Netarhat is strictly prohibited. The notification also bans the expansion of existing hotels and permits only local residents to construct houses for personal use. Despite these regulations, a large number of hotels have mushroomed in the region over the past five years, significantly altering the area from its intended status.
The issue was first published in The New Indian Express. Following the report, local environmental activists raised the matter, prompting authorities to issue notices on December 18, 2025, which temporarily put all construction activities on hold. However, construction work resumed after a brief period.
Environmental activist Govind Pathak subsequently filed a petition with the NGT, demanding an immediate halt to all construction. In his petition, Pathak alleged that developers are executing large-scale commercial construction within the ESZ in direct violation of prescribed norms. The controversy revolves around fast-paced construction taking place in and around the Palamu Tiger Reserve, Betla National Park, Netarhat, and the Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary without complying with mandatory environmental regulations.
The Eastern Zonal Bench of the NGT in Kolkata took cognisance of the matter, deemed the petition fit for hearing, and issued notices to the concerned parties. Judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh heard the case on May 25, with the next hearing scheduled for July 8.
"Prima facie the averments made in the application raise substantial questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. In view of the above, notice of the application along with copies of the documents attached with the same is ordered to be issued to the respondents," the NGT order stated.
The petitioner claimed that builders are currently constructing around 59 hotels and resorts within the ESZ, including two reportedly located inside the Palamu Wildlife Sanctuary itself. He further stated that authorities have failed to establish a zonal master plan, a tourism master plan, or a monitoring committee despite ESZ notification requirements. Pathak’s petition demands an immediate stop to the illegal constructions, the demolition of structures that violate the rules, and accountability for the responsible officials.