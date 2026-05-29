NIA raids 12 locations across four states over Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained several persons after conducting coordinated raids at 12 locations across four states in connection with an alleged Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy involving cross border arms and narcotics smuggling and drone delivered consignments across the border.
Sources said the raids were carried out in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged cross border terror network and a conspiracy to carry out blasts in multiple Indian cities.
The raids targeted individuals suspected of acting as local supporters and facilitators for the terror module.
“Names of several suspects have emerged in connection with the case and we have detained several persons who are being interrogated. The raids were carried out on premises linked to individuals suspected of facilitating logistics, shelter, communication channels and movement of illegal consignments across the border,” said an agency official.
According to the official, the probe centred around the alleged smuggling of a large cache of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through drone drops routed across the Indo Pakistan border.
“A probe has revealed that the consignments were meant to carry out planned terror strikes targeting Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country. The coordinated raids were aimed at dismantling emerging cross border terror supply chains, including drones used for the covert movement of weapons and explosive materials into India,” the official said.
Sources said drones flown from across the border had become a major source of narcotics and ammunition for operatives allegedly linked to Pakistan based terrorist groups.
Over the past few years, the BSF has seized several consignments of arms, ammunition and narcotics allegedly airdropped by drones operated from across the border.
Last month, the Union Home Ministry directed the NIA to register a case to probe the alleged role of Pakistan based terror operative Jasvir Chaudhary, his Indian associate Shubham Kumar and other unidentified individuals.
The NIA official said “credible information” had been received that, on Chaudhary’s directions, his Indian associates had obtained a large consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs allegedly dropped via drones across the India Pakistan border with the intention of carrying out blasts in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country.
According to an analysis of data on drones intercepted by the BSF, nearly 80 per cent of the UAVs that entered from Pakistan’s Punjab province over the past four and a half years had landed in Amritsar.
Authorities have asked the public to report any suspicious drone activity or possible smuggling. The agency is also examining possible foreign funding links. The investigation is ongoing and further raids and arrests are expected as agencies continue efforts to identify those involved in the network.