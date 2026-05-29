NIA raids 12 locations across four states over Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained several persons after conducting coordinated raids at 12 locations across four states in connection with an alleged Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy involving cross border arms and narcotics smuggling and drone delivered consignments across the border.

Sources said the raids were carried out in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged cross border terror network and a conspiracy to carry out blasts in multiple Indian cities.

The raids targeted individuals suspected of acting as local supporters and facilitators for the terror module.

“Names of several suspects have emerged in connection with the case and we have detained several persons who are being interrogated. The raids were carried out on premises linked to individuals suspected of facilitating logistics, shelter, communication channels and movement of illegal consignments across the border,” said an agency official.

According to the official, the probe centred around the alleged smuggling of a large cache of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through drone drops routed across the Indo Pakistan border.

“A probe has revealed that the consignments were meant to carry out planned terror strikes targeting Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country. The coordinated raids were aimed at dismantling emerging cross border terror supply chains, including drones used for the covert movement of weapons and explosive materials into India,” the official said.