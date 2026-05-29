NITI Aayog sets USD 120-150 billion semiconductor value chain target by 2035

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog has set an ambitious target of building a USD 120-150 billion semiconductor value chain by 2035, outlining a 10-year roadmap aimed at transforming India into a globally indispensable player in the chip ecosystem.

In a major push to deepen India's electronics manufacturing footprint and secure technological sovereignty, NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub released the strategic blueprint titled “Future of India’s Semiconductor Industry” in May 2026. The report lays out a phased strategy to move India from being a downstream consumer of semiconductors to becoming a critical node in the global value chain.

The roadmap comes shortly after the Union Budget 2026 announcement of ISM 2.0 (India Semiconductor Mission), signaling a strategic shift from ecosystem creation to scaling up and deepening capabilities.

Rather than competing head-on in the race for cutting-edge foundry nodes, the report advocates a differentiated “More-than-Moore” strategy that leverages India’s strengths in chip design and focuses on high-growth niche segments.