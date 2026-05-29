Settle inter-state water disputes through cooperation: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 51st PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday evening and urged states to settle inter-state water disputes through cooperation and faster administrative action.
He stressed the importance of timely approvals, close monitoring through technology and coordinated implementation of large public projects. Modi said the Ken-Betwa river-linking project should serve as an example for other states facing similar water-sharing challenges.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed seven major infrastructure projects in railways, roads, and the power sector across nine states. These projects are valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.
He noted that delays in public works increase costs and prevent citizens from receiving important services on time. The review focused on deadlines, coordination among agencies and the removal of pending obstacles.
While discussing the Ken-Betwa project, Modi encouraged states to identify similar opportunities involving river-linking, water conservation, groundwater recharge and efficient irrigation systems. He said these measures should be implemented in an integrated manner to ensure long-term water security and better resource management.
PRAGATI is an ICT-based platform designed to improve governance and speed up implementation by bringing together the efforts of the Centre and the states. Apart from the river-linking project, the Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.
In the power sector review, Modi highlighted the need to expand rooftop solar installations in urban areas, residential colonies and public institutions. While examining road and port projects, the PM said the Vadhavan Port should be developed as a model for integrated transport hub.
Modi also stressed the effective implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. He said the programme must move beyond building infrastructure and focus on measurable results through monitoring, public participation and coordination among stakeholders. He directed states to speed up the construction of waste-processing facilities and GOBARdhan plants.The Prime Minister further suggested exploring installing solar panels over canal networks to reduce evaporation, conserve land, and generate renewable energy.
Modi asked ministries, departments, and state governments to adopt a more proactive, time-bound approach to clear bottlenecks and accelerate execution. Somanathan added that the monthly review mechanism had initially taken up the Swachh Bharat Mission at the state level. According to him, the initiative is intended to ensure supervision of schemes, faster settlement of implementation difficulties and stronger accountability at both district and state levels across the country.