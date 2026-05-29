Settle inter-state water disputes through cooperation: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 51st PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday evening and urged states to settle inter-state water disputes through cooperation and faster administrative action.

He stressed the importance of timely approvals, close monitoring through technology and coordinated implementation of large public projects. Modi said the Ken-Betwa river-linking project should serve as an example for other states facing similar water-sharing challenges.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed seven major infrastructure projects in railways, roads, and the power sector across nine states. These projects are valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

He noted that delays in public works increase costs and prevent citizens from receiving important services on time. The review focused on deadlines, coordination among agencies and the removal of pending obstacles.

While discussing the Ken-Betwa project, Modi encouraged states to identify similar opportunities involving river-linking, water conservation, groundwater recharge and efficient irrigation systems. He said these measures should be implemented in an integrated manner to ensure long-term water security and better resource management.