US envoy says interim trade deal with India in final stages, likely soon

NEW DELHI: US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday expressed optimism that an interim trade agreement between India and the United States would be signed shortly, saying negotiations were in the final stages.

Speaking at IIT Delhi on the theme ‘US-India Trust Initiative: Advancing Partnership in Research and Training’, Gor said teams from both countries were working to finalise the remaining details of the proposed agreement.

“President Trump’s goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way in which it creates unprecedented opportunities for American businesses and workers. Just last week India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last one percent of that trade deal. Next week, we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks. We fully expect the new trade deal to be signed within the next few weeks and months,” he said.

Highlighting the growth in economic ties, Gor said bilateral trade between India and the US had risen from USD 20 billion to USD 220 billion in goods and services over the past two decades.

“It is not just the volume but it reflects deeper engagement and stronger economic integration,” he said.

Emphasising the strategic partnership between the two countries, the ambassador said critical and emerging technologies were reshaping the global balance of power.

“And I believe no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge than ours,” he said.

Gor said the Indo-US relationship must deliver tangible benefits for both nations and stressed that the Trump administration viewed India as a key global partner.

“One of the things the Trump administration has done is identifying the new centres of power. To me, to the President and the administration, the importance of India is now,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology’ (TRUST) initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February, Gor said the partnership had already delivered substantial progress.