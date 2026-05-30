12 ministers may be dropped as Union Cabinet rejig likely in mid-June

NEW DELHI: A major reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers is likely between June 15 and 18, with indications that more than a dozen ministers, including several Ministers of State (MoSs), could be dropped or shifted as the BJP leadership prepares for political and organisational realignment ahead of crucial Assembly elections.

According to party sources, at least two Cabinet ministers and three MoSs are expected to exit the government. One senior Cabinet minister is likely to be assigned the responsibility of leading the BJP in a politically significant southern state within the next few days. The reshuffle is also expected to include changes in leadership across 10-12 ministries, with several ministers being reassigned to different portfolios.

Speculation is growing that NDA allies such as the JD(U), TDP, NCP and RLM could receive representation in the expanded Cabinet, with the former two possibly getting enhanced representation. While most ally representatives are expected to be accommodated at the MoS level, one or two leaders may be inducted as Cabinet ministers. Senior BJP leaders said the reshuffle is being planned with a focus on regional and social representation, particularly keeping in mind poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The BJP has already initiated organisational changes that are being viewed as precursors to the reshuffle. Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has been appointed BJP chief for Uttar Pradesh, while Harsh Malhotra, MoS for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, has been named Delhi BJP president. Their ministerial positions are expected to be filled by new faces from either House of Parliament.