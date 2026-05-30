18 dead in 48 hours as storms, accidents, health emergencies hit Uttarakhand pilgrimages

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling from a tragic 48-hour period that has claimed 18 lives across the state, as storms, road accidents, health emergencies and a forest fire turned pilgrimage routes and mountain roads into scenes of devastation.

The state's fragile topography, currently hosting thousands of devotees for the Char Dham and Adi Kailash yatras, has become increasingly volatile.

Authorities are grappling with a series of incidents ranging from lightning strikes and storm related casualties to fatal road accidents and sudden medical emergencies.

The most harrowing incident occurred in the Tungnath Chopta region, a high altitude spiritual destination. As weather conditions changed rapidly, a severe storm trapped pilgrims and local residents. Amid the chaos, two brothers from Lucknow, Abhishek and Abhinav Vajpayee, lost their lives.

"The sudden change in weather, coupled with heavy winds, trapped several tourists in the area. Rescue operations were launched immediately by district administration and disaster relief agencies to evacuate the stranded," local officials said.

Police Station House Officer Manoj Negi confirmed the deaths of the two brothers.

The unpredictable weather also triggered lightning strikes in the Chandrashila Tungnath area, injuring two people, including a woman. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local health departments were deployed for rescue operations.

The ongoing Char Dham and Adi Kailash pilgrimages, both known for their spiritual significance and challenging high altitude routes, have also witnessed a rise in fatalities. On the Yamunotri Dham route, 61 year old Harimohan from Madhya Pradesh fell ill while travelling with his family.