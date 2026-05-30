Ahead of 2027 polls, Punjab govt clears plan to absorb 65,048 outsourced workers

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 Assembly elections, the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday decided to offer direct government contracts to 65,048 outsourced employees across 51 government departments by approving two bills - The Punjab State Outsourced Personnel Bill, 2026 and The Punjab State Contractual Personnel Bill, 2026.

The move aims to end the practice of hiring employees through contractual and outsourcing systems in government departments.

Sharing details of the decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Cabinet had approved the repeal of the Punjab Adhoc, Contractual, Daily Wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees’ Welfare Act, 2016, and cleared the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, and the Punjab Contractual Personnel (Absorption Against Sanctioned Vacancies) Bill, 2026.

The move paves the way for bringing outsourced employees directly under the government and creating a clear pathway towards regular employment.

"More than 65,000 contract workers of Punjab have given the best years of their lives in the service of the state. With this decision, Punjab has returned to them what is rightfully theirs. No contractor will now stand between these employees and the state," Mann said.

He added, "These employees will now have direct employment, full dignity and a clear pathway to permanence. Workers presently engaged through private contractors in Punjab Government departments and entities will be taken directly into the state's own employment, eliminating the middleman contractor system."

Under the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, outsourced Group C and Group D employees who have completed five years of continuous service will be brought directly under government contractual employment. Employees working in hazardous categories will become eligible after completing three years of service.

Mann said, "Direct state employment will be provided after five years of continuous outsourced service. Thereafter, after completing ten years of contractual service, employees will be considered for absorption against regular sanctioned posts. Two new legal frameworks are being brought in, one for moving from outsourced employment to direct state contract and another for moving from state contract to the regular cadre against sanctioned vacancies."