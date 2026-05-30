AI powered ‘Samadhan Didi’ launched to simplify grievance filing across India

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Government of India on Saturday launched “Samadhan Didi”, an AI enabled, voice first chatbot for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), enabling citizens to register grievances simply by speaking in their preferred language.
The chatbot is designed to help citizens lodge grievances with ease, particularly those who are unsure where to submit a complaint or whom to address it to, and those who are unable to draft complaints in Hindi or English.
The platform guides users through the process and assists in preparing complaints in an accessible and user friendly manner.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, launched the chatbot on Saturday.
Developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with Bhashini, the platform marks a significant step towards making grievance redressal more accessible, intuitive and inclusive for citizens across the country.
With Samadhan Didi, citizens can register grievances by describing their concerns in plain, everyday language. There is no requirement to identify the relevant ministry, department, category or sub category.
The AI powered chatbot understands the issue, seeks any necessary clarifications, automatically identifies the appropriate authority and files the grievance with the concerned department.
Delivering the keynote address, Dr Singh described the launch as the “democratisation of the public grievance mechanism”, highlighting the Government’s commitment to enhancing citizens’ access to public services.
He emphasised that artificial intelligence is transforming grievance redressal by making it more responsive, efficient and citizen friendly, while strengthening public engagement and improving the speed and quality of resolutions.
Calling the initiative a reflection of the Government’s “Whole of the Nation” approach, Dr Singh encouraged state governments and other stakeholders to adopt and integrate similar AI driven, voice assisted technologies into their grievance redressal systems, extending the benefits of digital governance to the last mile.
Reflecting on the transformation of India’s grievance redressal ecosystem over the past decade, he noted that when the Government took office in 2014, public participation in the system was relatively limited, with around two lakh grievances registered annually.
Following a series of reforms to CPGRAMS, that figure has grown substantially, with the platform now receiving more than 25 lakh grievances each year.
Dr Singh said Samadhan Didi embodies the Government’s resolve to ensure governance reaches every citizen, regardless of geography or language.
He observed that India’s linguistic diversity should serve as a bridge to access rather than a barrier, reinforcing the vision of a self reliant and technologically empowered India where every citizen’s voice can be heard in their own language and in their own words.
The Minister also announced ongoing efforts to further expand linguistic accessibility on the CPGRAMS platform. In addition to the 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, regional and indigenous languages such as Bhojpuri, Garo, Khasi, Mizo and Bodhi are being incorporated in a phased manner to ensure broader inclusivity and greater outreach to diverse linguistic communities.
He further highlighted that the system combines Bhashini’s language processing capabilities with grievance classification models trained on CPGRAMS data, enabling efficient and accurate grievance handling across multiple Indian languages.
Importantly, the platform has been developed within secure Government infrastructure, ensuring robust data protection and safeguarding citizens’ privacy.
The launch of Samadhan Didi represents a pioneering milestone in the use of artificial intelligence for public service delivery, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to leveraging technology to make governance more accessible, transparent and responsive for every citizen.