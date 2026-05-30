AI powered ‘Samadhan Didi’ launched to simplify grievance filing across India

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Government of India on Saturday launched “Samadhan Didi”, an AI enabled, voice first chatbot for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), enabling citizens to register grievances simply by speaking in their preferred language.

The chatbot is designed to help citizens lodge grievances with ease, particularly those who are unsure where to submit a complaint or whom to address it to, and those who are unable to draft complaints in Hindi or English.

The platform guides users through the process and assists in preparing complaints in an accessible and user friendly manner.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, launched the chatbot on Saturday.

Developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with Bhashini, the platform marks a significant step towards making grievance redressal more accessible, intuitive and inclusive for citizens across the country.

With Samadhan Didi, citizens can register grievances by describing their concerns in plain, everyday language. There is no requirement to identify the relevant ministry, department, category or sub category.

The AI powered chatbot understands the issue, seeks any necessary clarifications, automatically identifies the appropriate authority and files the grievance with the concerned department.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Singh described the launch as the “democratisation of the public grievance mechanism”, highlighting the Government’s commitment to enhancing citizens’ access to public services.

He emphasised that artificial intelligence is transforming grievance redressal by making it more responsive, efficient and citizen friendly, while strengthening public engagement and improving the speed and quality of resolutions.