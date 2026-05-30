CBI chief briefs house panel on NEET-UG paper leak probe

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the NEET-UG paper leak, the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances met senior officials on Friday to review the investigation and preparations for the June 21 re-examination. CBI Director Praveen Sood briefed the panel on the progress of the probe, arrests made, and efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, and officials from the National Medical Commission also attended the meeting. Officials informed the committee about steps being taken to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice during the re-exam.

The panel directed authorities to ensure that the medical admissions seat matrix and counselling schedule remain unaffected. The seat matrix determines the distribution of undergraduate and super-specialty medical seats across the country and categorises them according to quotas and student classifications.

The committee had summoned the officials after earlier assurances given in Parliament regarding the NTA’s examination conduct. Officials also discussed measures recommended by an expert committee formed to improve the fairness and security of examinations nationwide.

Suggestions discussed

The committee had summoned the officials after earlier assurances given in Parliament regarding NTA’s examination conduct. Officials also discussed measures recommended by an expert committee formed to improve security of examinations.