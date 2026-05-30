Country's education system has fallen into 'clutches of mafia': Arvind Kejriwal on NEET paper leak

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, while speaking about the alleged NEET paper leak, said that the country's education system has fallen into the "clutches of the mafia".

Slamming the central government, he said, that Centre has no intention of getting to the bottom of the paper leaks, and was instead making bizarre moves (nautanki).

"Air Force will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? World over so many exams are conducted, have we ever heard any such bizarre thing?" Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

"They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia," the former Delhi chief minister said.

To fix this, everyone will have to come together and do something, Kejriwal said in a video message.

"It won't happen with just one person doing something alone." The country needs an educated prime minister, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)