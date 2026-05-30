Digi Yatra crosses 10 crore journeys, set to expand to 65 airports by next year

NEW DELHI: Marking a major milestone for India’s digital public infrastructure, the Digi Yatra app has facilitated more than 10 crore seamless journeys across airports in the country.

The facial recognition based system enables passengers to enter airports without the need for physical documents.

According to an official release, the app has recorded more than 2.4 crore downloads across iOS and Android platforms since its launch. “The platform stands as one of the most successful digital innovations in global aviation today,” it said.

By replacing manual document verification, the platform has reduced average airport entry processing time from 15 seconds to just five seconds per passenger. This faster throughput has significantly optimised terminal infrastructure, reduced congestion and minimised manual processing overheads.

“Furthermore, by eliminating physical boarding passes, the initiative supports environmental sustainability by saving thousands of sheets of paper daily across participating airports,” the release added.