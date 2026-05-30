Farmers are suffering, water goes to Bangladesh: BJP Nishikant Dubey slams Congress over river pacts

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday attacked the Congress over past water-sharing agreements with Bangladesh, alleging that decisions taken during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi compromised the interests of Indian farmers and border states.

In a post on X, Dubey described the agreements as a “dark chapter” in the Congress party’s history and claimed that river waters were shared with Bangladesh at the expense of India’s own needs.

“On this very day, May 30, 1982, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given renewed consent for the sharing of the Ganga River with a Bangladeshi delegation. In 1976, an agreement had been consented to by Indira ji, which was implemented in 1977 for only 5 years. Renewed agreements were then made by Indira ji with Bangladeshi President General Ershad in 1982, and later by Rajiv Gandhi ji in 1985. In 1982, for the first time, we also divided the Teesta River's water equally, half and half,” Dubey said.