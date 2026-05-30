Himachal panchayat polls enter final phase, voting underway across 1,189 gram panchayats

SHIMLA: Polling for the third and final phase of panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 7 am on Saturday amid rain and stormy weather in several parts of the state. More than 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 1,189 gram panchayats.

The elections are being held through ballot papers and not on party symbols. Voting will continue till 3 pm.

In the first phase, held on May 26, a voter turnout of 78.90 per cent was recorded across 1,293 panchayats, while 79.88 per cent of voters cast their ballots in 1,276 panchayats during the second phase on May 28.

A total of 10,854 office-bearers have already been elected unopposed.

According to officials of the State Election Department, results for gram panchayats, pradhans and up-pradhans will be declared on Saturday, while those for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members will be announced on May 31.

The ballot papers are colour-coded: white for ward members, yellow for up-pradhans, green for pradhans, pink for panchayat samiti members and blue for zila parishad members.

Overall, around 50.89 lakh voters will elect 31,182 representatives in the three-phase elections, including 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members and 251 zila parishad members.