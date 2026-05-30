India pays tribute to fallen UN peacekeepers, reiterates strong commitment to global missions

India reiterated its “unflinching commitment” to UN peacekeeping as it paid tribute to fallen peacekeepers at a solemn ceremony held in New York on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The permanent missions of India and Austria to the United Nations jointly organised the event on Friday to honour peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said the “Blue Helmets continue to be the face of the UN in crisis spots in different parts of the world”.

“Salute the UN Peacekeepers whose tireless efforts in the most dangerous settings bring peace and stability around the world. India has an unflinching commitment to UN Peacekeeping and it will continue its efforts towards this noble goal,” Parvathaneni said.

A post by the Indian mission on X stated that the solemn event paid tribute to more than 4,000 brave men and women, uniformed and civilian peacekeepers, who laid down their lives for peace.